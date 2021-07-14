Nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Wednesday that 4,944 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the area the previous day.

About 450 of the jabs were first doses and nearly 4,500 were second doses, public health said.

The additional doses mean that more than 146,500 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to 54.3 per cent of the eligible population.

About 79 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure only seeing slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 60 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 51 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 45 per cent in Dufferin County.

Story continues below advertisement

2:39 Ontario releases data on vaccinated population within Public Health Units Ontario releases data on vaccinated population within Public Health Units

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced another eight cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Wednesday, raising its total case count to 4,538.

Active cases increased by seven from the previous day to 24 with only one new recovery reported. Total resolved cases increased to 4,469 and the city’s coronavirus death toll of 45 remains unchanged.

In Wellington County, no new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday as its total case count remained at 1,768.

Active cases fell by five from the previous day to 20 with five recoveries reported. Resolved cases are up to 1,716 and the county’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged.

Story continues below advertisement

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are four confirmed cases being treated in an intensive care unit as of Monday.