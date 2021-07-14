SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fully vaccinated people won’t need COVID-19 tests to enter Ontario long-term care homes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2021 9:59 am
Click to play video: '3rd COVID-19 vaccine booster shot likely only for ‘vulnerable populations’: Moore' 3rd COVID-19 vaccine booster shot likely only for ‘vulnerable populations’: Moore
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore weighed in Tuesday on the possibility that Canadians will need a third booster shot, saying that it appears a third shot would likely be limited to vulnerable populations, such as the elderly.

Ontario is lifting COVID-19 testing requirements for vaccinated visitors, caregivers and staff at long-term care homes, provided they aren’t showing any symptoms.

The new guidance from Ontario’s chief medical officer of health also recommends exempting fully vaccinated people from routine testing.

The change takes effect on Friday as the province lifts public heath restrictions on other sectors under the third step of its reopening plan.

Read more: Restrictions loosen at Ontario long-term care homes

Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people will still need to be tested for COVID-19 before entering the homes.

People will need to show their receipt of vaccination with their second dose administered at least 14 days ago.

Also on Friday, the province will lift limits on visitors to a home and permit buffet dining, resident absences, off-site excursions and activities like singing and dancing.

Click to play video: 'Doug Ford commits to maintaining PSW wage increase' Doug Ford commits to maintaining PSW wage increase
Doug Ford commits to maintaining PSW wage increase – Jul 5, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
