Fully vaccinated people won’t need COVID-19 tests to enter Ontario long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is lifting COVID-19 testing requirements for vaccinated visitors, caregivers and staff at long-term care homes, provided they aren’t showing any symptoms.

The new guidance from Ontario’s chief medical officer of health also recommends exempting fully vaccinated people from routine testing.

The change takes effect on Friday as the province lifts public heath restrictions on other sectors under the third step of its reopening plan.

Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people will still need to be tested for COVID-19 before entering the homes.

People will need to show their receipt of vaccination with their second dose administered at least 14 days ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Also on Friday, the province will lift limits on visitors to a home and permit buffet dining, resident absences, off-site excursions and activities like singing and dancing.

0:40 Doug Ford commits to maintaining PSW wage increase Doug Ford commits to maintaining PSW wage increase – Jul 5, 2021