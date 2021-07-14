Cyclist remains in serious condition following Guelph crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man remains in serious but stable condition following a crash between a cyclist and an SUV on Saturday morning.

In a news release on Wednesday, the service said the cyclist was riding southbound in the northbound lanes of Gordon Street.

He then turned to cross the road approximately 80 metres south of Arkell Road and was hit by a southbound SUV, according to investigators.

A 67-year-old man was taken to Guelph General Hospital before being transferred to a Hamilton trauma centre.

The road was closed for several hours while the collision was investigated by officers with the traffic unit and forensic identification unit.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7056.

