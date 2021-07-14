Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cyclist remains in serious condition following Guelph crash: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 10:28 am
Guelph police say a 67-year-old man was sent to hospital. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a 67-year-old man was sent to hospital. Global News / File

Guelph police say a man remains in serious but stable condition following a crash between a cyclist and an SUV on Saturday morning.

In a news release on Wednesday, the service said the cyclist was riding southbound in the northbound lanes of Gordon Street.

He then turned to cross the road approximately 80 metres south of Arkell Road and was hit by a southbound SUV, according to investigators.

Read more: Man charged with child abandonment after leaving toddler at home alone, Guelph police say

A 67-year-old man was taken to Guelph General Hospital before being transferred to a Hamilton trauma centre.

Trending Stories

The road was closed for several hours while the collision was investigated by officers with the traffic unit and forensic identification unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7056.

Click to play video: 'Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID' Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID
Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID – Jul 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagGuelph tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagGuelph crash tagcyclist injured tagCyclist Crash tagGuelph Collision tagarkell gordon guelph crash tagarkell gordon guelph police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers