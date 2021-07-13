Alberta records 3 more COVID-19 deaths as active case count continues to drop

Send this page to someone via email

Three more COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Alberta on Tuesday while the number of active coronavirus cases in the province continues to drop.

With the latest fatalities, Alberta’s total number of COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began has reached 2,310.

At the same time, the number of active coronavirus cases in the province on Tuesday slid to 599 — down from 624 a day earlier.

Of the active cases, 298 are in the Calgary zone, 119 are in the Edmonton zone, 110 are in the North zone, 47 are in the Central zone, 24 are in the South zone and one is not linked to any particular zone.

Alberta Health announced Tuesday that 35 new COVID-19 cases had been identified over the past 24 hours, bringing the province’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 232,536. Of those cases, there were 229,627 recoveries.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 112 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 33 of them in intensive care units.

The province said 4,894,909 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Alberta as of Tuesday afternoon.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Tuesday about the province’s plan to lift public health restrictions in continuing care centres.

“Today, we are lifting the remaining restrictions on visitors, dining and recreation while leaving other critical protections in place for now,” she tweeted. “This phased, practical approach is designed to assist residents’ return to normal while keeping key protections in place.

“The first phase of reduced restrictions comes into effect as soon as operators are able to make the necessary changes, but (they) have until July 31 to implement all of Phase 1.”

