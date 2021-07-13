Two brothers among those killed in Kelowna, B.C., crane collapse

Send this page to someone via email

Three of the four people confirmed dead in Monday’s fatal crane collapse in downtown Kelowna, B.C., have been identified through social media.

According to GoFundMe, verified fundraising pages have been set up for brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer plus Jared Zook.

The fundraising page for the Stemmer brothers was set up by Emily Roy of Salmon Arm.

“Among those tragically lost were brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer,” Roy wrote.

“These men are husbands, fathers, sons, friends and chosen family to so many, this sudden loss is nothing short of heartbreaking.”

The mayor of Salmon Arm, Alan Harrison, said the Stemmer family, and the family business, is based out of that community.

“It’s extremely sad,” said Harrison. “Certainly (city) council and the residents of Salmon Arm, our hearts go out to the family.

“It’s unfathomable, really, and just devastating.”

On the fundraising page for Zook, it asked for donations so that his parents from the Edmonton area could cover funeral and other costs.

“Our family is devastated by the loss of our fun, kind and loving son-brother-friend-nephew-cousin-husband,” wrote Christa Walker, the organizer for Zook’s fundraising page.

“Our lives are infinitely better for having him be a part of them. We know Jesus is wrapping his arms tightly around him right now.”

One co-worker dropped off four bouquets of flowers at the site on Tuesday.

“Struggling,” Shea Cosgrove told Global News. “I was lucky not to be … and I’ve known them pretty well for the past year. We’d become brothers.”