Entertainment

Iconic Toronto landmarks, Canadian voice talent feature in new Disney and Pixar film ‘Turning Red’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2021 12:48 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Pixar has released a teaser trailer for 'Turning Red'

Streetcar tracks, the CN Tower and graffiti-covered alleyways are among the Toronto hallmarks featured in an upcoming Disney and Pixar film billed as a love letter to Canada.

Disney says “Turning Red,” set for release in March 2022, takes place in Toronto, is directed by Canadian Oscar-winning director Domee Shi and features Ottawa-born Sandra Oh as one of the voice actors.

The animated movie follows the story of a 13-year-old girl who transforms into a giant red panda when she gets too excited.

Read more: ‘Bao,’ by Canadian Domee Shi, wins Best Animated Short at Oscars

Rosalie Chiang voices the main character, Mei Lee, while Oh lends her voice to Lee’s protective, overbearing mother.

A trailer released Tuesday featured background shots of Toronto’s Chinatown, its streets lined with trees laden with cherry blossoms.

Trending Stories

Shi won an Oscar in 2019 for the animated short film “Bao,” which she wrote and directed and also set in Toronto.

Click to play video: 'Domee Shi Talks ‘Bao’ Nomination' Domee Shi Talks ‘Bao’ Nomination

Walt Disney Studios Canada said a group of Canadian artists also worked on the filmmaking team of “Turning Red.”

Greg Mason, vice president of marketing for Walt Disney Studios Canada, called the film a “love letter to Toronto and Canada.”

“There are a couple of great Canadian Easter eggs in this trailer and we can’t wait for Canadian audiences to see more when the film hits theatres next year,” Mason said Tuesday in a release.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
