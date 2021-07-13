Waterloo Region confirms move to Step 3 of province’s recovery plan on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region has announced it will join the rest of the province in entering Step 3 of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen on Friday.

“Our Public health and health care indicators continue to improve or stabilize, and our vaccination rates are increasing rapidly,” medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated.

“Waterloo Region will advance to Step 3 along with the rest of the province this Friday.”

The area just moved to Step 2 of Ontario’s reopening on Monday, well after the rest of the province. as the COVID-19 Delta variant caused case rates to remain high and left area hospitals struggling with capacity.

While vaccination rates continue to increase rapidly as the new case rate also falls, Wang is still urging area residents to get vaccinated.

“Waterloo Region residents are strongly encouraged to get their second dose of vaccine as soon as they can and continue to diligently practice public health measures, as Delta continues to circulate widely and remains a threat in our region,” she said.

The move to Step 3 will allow for capacity to expand for indoor gatherings, religious services, gyms and event spaces.

Among other places, it will also allow museums, cinemas, theatres, concert venues and nightclubs to open up with limits on capacity.