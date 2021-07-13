Suspect arrested after vehicle mirrors smashed in Calgary’s Mission neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Charges are pending against a suspect after several vehicles were damaged in central Calgary overnight.

At around 2:30 a.m., police said they were called to the Mission neighbourhood after reports of a man smashing car mirrors.

Police said they found at least 10 vehicles along 2 Street Southwest between 19 and 26 avenues that were damaged.

At 2:30AM we responded to a call of a male smashing car mirrors in the Mission area. We have identified 10 damaged vehicles along 2 St SW, between 19 Ave and 26 Ave & have left contact details on your windshield, if you live/park in this area please check your car. 1/2 #yyc pic.twitter.com/Rn8IhNDLeA — Constable Chris Martin (@CstCJMartin) July 13, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

People who live or park in the area are asked to check their vehicles. Police said they left notes with contact details on the windshields of damaged vehicles.

Police said they have located and arrested a suspect and that charges are pending.

Anyone in the area who may have captured surveillance video between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday is asked to contact police.