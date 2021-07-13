Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect arrested after vehicle mirrors smashed in Calgary’s Mission neighbourhood

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 10:45 am
Vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Charges are pending against a suspect after several vehicles were damaged in central Calgary overnight.

At around 2:30 a.m., police said they were called to the Mission neighbourhood after reports of a man smashing car mirrors.

Police said they found at least 10 vehicles along 2 Street Southwest between 19 and 26 avenues that were damaged.

Story continues below advertisement

People who live or park in the area are asked to check their vehicles. Police said they left notes with contact details on the windshields of damaged vehicles.

Trending Stories

Police said they have located and arrested a suspect and that charges are pending.

Anyone in the area who may have captured surveillance video between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday is asked to contact police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagCPS tagMission tagdamaged vehicles tagVandalized Vehicles tagMission vehicles damages tagMission vehicles smashed mirrors tagMissions damaged vehicles tagSmashed Calgary car mirrors tagSmashed car mirrors tagSmashed vehicles tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers