Canada

3 men seriously injured after Toronto industrial accident

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 8:46 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

Officials say three men were seriously injured after an industrial accident in Toronto on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Robina Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West, east of Oakwood Avenue, before 6:30 p.m.

A post on the Toronto Police Service Twitter account said there were reports three men were using a ladder that touched electrical lines.

Police said the men possibly suffered an electric shock and fell to the ground.

Toronto paramedics told Global News one of the men was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but has since been stabilized.

The two other men were taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

