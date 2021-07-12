3 men seriously injured after Toronto industrial accident

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say three men were seriously injured after an industrial accident in Toronto on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Robina Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West, east of Oakwood Avenue, before 6:30 p.m.

A post on the Toronto Police Service Twitter account said there were reports three men were using a ladder that touched electrical lines.

Police said the men possibly suffered an electric shock and fell to the ground.

Toronto paramedics told Global News one of the men was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but has since been stabilized.

The two other men were taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT:

Robina Av + St. Clair Av W

– reports 3 men on a ladder that touched electrical lines

– reports the men fell to the ground, possibly electrocuted@TorontoMedics transported one man to hospital via emergency run in life threatening condition#GO1308928

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 12, 2021

