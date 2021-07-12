Menu

Sports

Saskatoon Blades begin search for new bench boss

By Derek Bidwell Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 7:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Blades begin search for new bench boss' Saskatoon Blades begin search for new bench boss
WATCH: The Saskatoon Blades gave Mitch Love his first WHL head coaching job and after three seasons at the helm, he had a .665 winning percentage.

Mitch Love is now the former head coach of the Saskatoon Blades after he announced his resignation.

The 37-year-old has accepted an offer to become the new head coach of the Stockton Heat, the Calgary Flames’ affiliate team in the American Hockey League.

Read more: Fans return to stands in Saskatchewan as COVID-19 restrictions lifted

“It was an opportunity that I felt I just couldn’t pass up,” said Love. “And I felt like I wanted another challenge in my coaching career and here we are with the Flames now.”

The Saskatoon Blades gave Mitch Love his first WHL head coaching job and after three seasons at the helm, he had a .665 winning percentage, which was in the top five for the WHL during that time.

Story continues below advertisement

He was successful in Saskatoon and he enjoyed his time with the organization.

“It wasn’t a cut and dry decision,” said Love. “It was very difficult. That’s a testament to my relationship with Colin (Priestner), his family, the coaching staff, and all the players that we have had the last year years in Saskatoon.”

Read more: 4 Saskatchewan Roughrider players out after suffering torn Achilles at practice

“I am really happy for him,” said Blades president and GM Colin Priestner. “We have developed a pretty deep relationship over the last three years. And the playoff run, I think, was really special, and there is some unfinished business there because we didn’t get those playoff runs, due to the (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Extremely grateful to Mitch for everything he brought to our club.”

“They are in good hands when it comes to the upcoming season,” added Love. “In front of fans again at the Sasktel Centre which will be excellent. And I am really excited with the progress this team is going to have. Now with the new bench boss, and obviously the tutelage and leadership of Colin up top.”

The Saskatoon Blades have already begun their search for their next head coach.

Click to play video: 'Former Saskatoon Blades captain reflects on bubble season' Former Saskatoon Blades captain reflects on bubble season
Former Saskatoon Blades captain reflects on bubble season – May 3, 2021
