South Simcoe police recover body from Holland River in Bradford, Ont.

South Simcoe police found a body in the Holland River in Bradford, Ont., on Saturday morning.
After the body was recovered, it was brought to the Gilford marina.
The coroner attended the scene and the body was sent to Toronto’s Centre of Forensic Sciences, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the person’s cause of death.
Police are trying to determine the person’s identity.
Trending Stories
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information can contact South Simcoe police acting Sgt. Ian Fenik at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Family narrowly escapes tornado in basement of Chatsworth, Ont., home
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments