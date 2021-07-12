Menu

Crime

South Simcoe police recover body from Holland River in Bradford, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 6:01 pm
The coroner attended the scene and the body was sent to Toronto's Centre of Forensic Sciences, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the person's cause of death.
The coroner attended the scene and the body was sent to Toronto's Centre of Forensic Sciences, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the person's cause of death. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police found a body in the Holland River in Bradford, Ont., on Saturday morning.

After the body was recovered, it was brought to the Gilford marina.

Read more: 5 teens face assault, weapons charges following large fight in Bradford, Ont.

The coroner attended the scene and the body was sent to Toronto’s Centre of Forensic Sciences, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the person’s cause of death.

Police are trying to determine the person’s identity.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information can contact South Simcoe police acting Sgt. Ian Fenik at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Family narrowly escapes tornado in basement of Chatsworth, Ont., home' Family narrowly escapes tornado in basement of Chatsworth, Ont., home
Family narrowly escapes tornado in basement of Chatsworth, Ont., home – Jun 28, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Bradford tagSouth Simcoe Police Service tagBradford news tagBody found Holland River tagGilford marina tagHolland River tagHolland River body tag

