SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Chynoweth joins Maple Leafs as assistant coach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2021 4:58 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Dean Chynoweth as an assistant coach.

The 52-year-old replaces former assistant coach Dave Hakstol, who was recently named the first head coach of the expansion Seattle Kraken.

Chynoweth spent the previous three seasons as an assistant coach with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Before joining Carolina, the Calgary native spent nine seasons (2000-09) as a head coach in the Western Hockey League with Seattle and Swift Current before spending three seasons in the NHL as an assistant coach with the New York Islanders (2009-12).

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Fans respond to Toronto Maple Leafs’ heartbreaking collapse' Fans respond to Toronto Maple Leafs’ heartbreaking collapse
Story continues below advertisement

He then spent four seasons as a head coach in the American Hockey League with the Cleveland Monsters and San Antonio Rampage (2012-16).

Trending Stories

Chynoweth has also been a part of the Hockey Canada Program of Excellence, serving as the head coach of Canada’s Under-18 National Team and assistant coach of Canada’s Under-20 World Junior Team (2003-04).

As a player, Chynoweth spent 10 seasons in the NHL between the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins after being drafted in the first round (13th overall) of the 1987 draft.

“As someone who grew up in Western Canada and watched the Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada every weekend, I’m thrilled to join the team’s coaching staff,” he said in a release.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to work alongside (head coach) Sheldon (Keefe), the rest of the staff and the talented group of players in Toronto.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2021.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagNational Hockey League tagToronto Maple Leafs tagMaple Leafs tagLeafs tagLeafs hockey tagToronto sports tagtoronto hockey tagToronto Leafs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers