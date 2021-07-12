Chynoweth joins Maple Leafs as assistant coach

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Dean Chynoweth as an assistant coach.

The 52-year-old replaces former assistant coach Dave Hakstol, who was recently named the first head coach of the expansion Seattle Kraken.

Chynoweth spent the previous three seasons as an assistant coach with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Before joining Carolina, the Calgary native spent nine seasons (2000-09) as a head coach in the Western Hockey League with Seattle and Swift Current before spending three seasons in the NHL as an assistant coach with the New York Islanders (2009-12).

He then spent four seasons as a head coach in the American Hockey League with the Cleveland Monsters and San Antonio Rampage (2012-16).

Chynoweth has also been a part of the Hockey Canada Program of Excellence, serving as the head coach of Canada’s Under-18 National Team and assistant coach of Canada’s Under-20 World Junior Team (2003-04).

As a player, Chynoweth spent 10 seasons in the NHL between the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins after being drafted in the first round (13th overall) of the 1987 draft.

“As someone who grew up in Western Canada and watched the Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada every weekend, I’m thrilled to join the team’s coaching staff,” he said in a release.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to work alongside (head coach) Sheldon (Keefe), the rest of the staff and the talented group of players in Toronto.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2021.

