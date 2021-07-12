SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. reports no new COVID-19 deaths over three days, 123 new cases

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 5:37 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP. View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

B.C. health officials on Monday reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 over three days, along with no additional deaths.

There were 46 cases from Friday to Saturday while 47 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 30 from Sunday to Monday.

Of the new cases, 38 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 38 were in the Fraser Health region, five were in Island Health, and 42 were in Interior Health. There were no new cases in Northern Health.

Read more: ‘Like running a marathon’: How to reach Canadians still not vaccinated against COVID-19

Sixty-six people were in hospital with the disease, a decrease of seven from Friday. Of those, 14 were in intensive care, a decline of five.

The number of active cases in the province declined slightly to 658.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: What if we need to get a third booster shot?' COVID-19: What if we need to get a third booster shot?
COVID-19: What if we need to get a third booster shot?

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 148,154 cases of COVID-19, while 1,760 people have died.

Trending Stories

The province said 78.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 44.6 per cent have received two doses.

— with files from Simon Little

Click to play video: 'The COVID rules are relaxing at B.C. long-term care homes' The COVID rules are relaxing at B.C. long-term care homes
The COVID rules are relaxing at B.C. long-term care homes
