B.C. reports no new COVID-19 deaths over three days, 123 new cases

B.C. health officials on Monday reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 over three days, along with no additional deaths.

There were 46 cases from Friday to Saturday while 47 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 30 from Sunday to Monday.

Of the new cases, 38 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 38 were in the Fraser Health region, five were in Island Health, and 42 were in Interior Health. There were no new cases in Northern Health.

Sixty-six people were in hospital with the disease, a decrease of seven from Friday. Of those, 14 were in intensive care, a decline of five.

The number of active cases in the province declined slightly to 658.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 148,154 cases of COVID-19, while 1,760 people have died.

The province said 78.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 44.6 per cent have received two doses.

