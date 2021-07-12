Port Moody police concerned after lit candles found in local trails

Send this page to someone via email

Port Moody police are concerned after two separate residents on two different occasions in the Suter Brook area reported finding lit candles on one of the trails.

“In each instance, a red wax candle was left unattended and fairly close to shrubs and trees,” Const. Sam Zacharias, media relations officer for the Port Moody Police Department told Global News.

He said, based on social media posts, police believe there actually may be more instances that were not reported to the police.

“The fire danger rating in Port Moody right now is quite high so it goes without saying that it’s very dangerous to be leaving fire sources in tinder-dry areas,” Zacharias added.

“People are on edge right now when it comes to wildfires and we don’t want anything to happen in that regard.”

The trails are located behind 100 and 200 Capilano Road.

Zacharias said they are increasing their presence and their patrols in that area.

If anyone sees a lit candle, they are asked to blow it out, not touch it and call the police.

For those who have any information about who may be leaving the candles, they are asked to call the police at 604-461-3456.

The fire danger rating is high to extreme in most parts of the province.

He is now facing potential charges.

On July 10, just after 8:30 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP were called to the 3000 block of Webber Road where neighbours had just extinguished a fire on the hillside.

Witnesses told police they had observed a man lighting the fire and identified the suspect and his vehicle to officers.

A 36-year-old West Kelowna man was taken into custody at approximately 9 p.m. and later released on conditions for a future court date.

— with files from Doyle Potenteau and Shelby Thom