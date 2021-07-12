London, Ont., man charged after convenience store robbery, weapon waved at police

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is facing several charges after a convenience store was reportedly robbed Friday night.

Police say around 11:40 p.m., a man went inside a convenience store located on the 300-block of Wellington Road.

Police say the man went up to the counter and reportedly took out a knife. The man then demanded money and merchandise from an employee, and fled the store with some cash and stolen products.

Police were called and discovered the suspect, who then reportedly waved an “edged weapon” toward police.

The man was safely placed under arrest, police say.

They say the victim of the convenience store robbery was not injured.

A 33-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery, two counts of assaulting police with a weapon and resisting arrest.

He is set to appear in court later this month.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

