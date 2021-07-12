Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont., man charged after convenience store robbery, weapon waved at police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 12, 2021 3:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Mississauga convenience store owner thwarts robbery attempt with bananas' Mississauga convenience store owner thwarts robbery attempt with bananas
A Mississauga convenience store owner thwarts off a robbery attempt by hitting the suspect with bananas. Tom Hayes caught up with the owner and the community reaction to her unique method of defence – Feb 4, 2019

A London, Ont., man is facing several charges after a convenience store was reportedly robbed Friday night.

Police say around 11:40 p.m., a man went inside a convenience store located on the 300-block of Wellington Road.

Police say the man went up to the counter and reportedly took out a knife. The man then demanded money and merchandise from an employee, and fled the store with some cash and stolen products.

Read more: Jeep found on fire, 2 men sought in vehicle theft that seriously injured woman: London, Ont. police

Police were called and discovered the suspect, who then reportedly waved an “edged weapon” toward police.

The man was safely placed under arrest, police say.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

They say the victim of the convenience store robbery was not injured.

Read more: Employee charged in sex assault at north-end business: London police

A 33-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery, two counts of assaulting police with a weapon and resisting arrest.

He is set to appear in court later this month.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Calgary police offer warning after rise in buy-and-sell robberies' Calgary police offer warning after rise in buy-and-sell robberies
Calgary police offer warning after rise in buy-and-sell robberies – Jun 22, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagLondon tagRobbery tagLondon Police tagConvenience Store tagROB tagLondon convenience store robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers