Another northern Ontario First Nation evacuated due to wildfire threat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2021 12:30 pm
The City of Thunder Bay said it would host 101 evacuees from Deer Lake First Nation.
The City of Thunder Bay said it would host 101 evacuees from Deer Lake First Nation. Global News

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Members of a second First Nation in northern Ontario were being evacuated to Thunder Bay on Monday due to the threat posed by wildfires in the region.

The City of Thunder Bay said it would host 101 evacuees from Deer Lake First Nation. Over the weekend, the city began taking in 300 residents from Poplar Hill First Nation due to the threat to that community from another wildfire.

Read more: Northwestern Ontario dealing with surge in forest fires as hot, dry weather settles into region

“Local emergency services confirmed the necessary resources were available to support the additional evacuees,” the city said in a statement Monday.

A wildfire dubbed Red Lake 51 is burning 15 kilometres away from Deer Lake and growing in size due to weather conditions, the city said.

The 101 people from the First Nation heading to Thunder Bay are considered members of the community’s vulnerable population, it said. A remaining group of about 350 people from Deer Lake will be evacuated to other communities in the province, the city said.

Read more: Out-of-control wildfires burning in B.C. as tensions remain high with hot, dry conditions

Evacuees from Poplar Hill First Nation began arriving in the city on Sunday, Thunder Bay said, noting that a forest fire burning about 10 kilometres west of that community posed an immediate threat to residents’ safety.

The federal government offered to help evacuate Poplar Hill residents, saying the community requested assistance.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
