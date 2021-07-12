Menu

Economy

Bank of Canada names Carolyn Rogers new senior deputy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2021 11:20 am
Bank of Canada should start issuing digital currency, experts say
Some technologists are telling the Bank of Canada that its wait-and-see approach when it comes to issuing digital currencies runs the risk of leaving it behind in the race to innovate globally. Anne Gaviola has more – Jun 18, 2021

The Bank of Canada is naming Carolyn Rogers as its new senior deputy governor.

Rogers is a former assistant superintendent at the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.

She has spent the past two years as secretary general at an international regulatory body overseen by the world’s central bankers, known as the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

She succeeds Carolyn Wilkins as the Bank of Canada’s second-in-command and will begin her seven-year term on Dec. 15.

In a statement, governor Tiff Macklem says Rogers’ domestic and international experience will bring a diverse perspective to the central bank.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says in a statement that Rogers’ experience should help the country navigate the end of the pandemic and an economic recovery.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
