Bank of Canada names Carolyn Rogers new senior deputy

The Bank of Canada is naming Carolyn Rogers as its new senior deputy governor.

Rogers is a former assistant superintendent at the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.

She has spent the past two years as secretary general at an international regulatory body overseen by the world’s central bankers, known as the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

She succeeds Carolyn Wilkins as the Bank of Canada’s second-in-command and will begin her seven-year term on Dec. 15.

In a statement, governor Tiff Macklem says Rogers’ domestic and international experience will bring a diverse perspective to the central bank.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says in a statement that Rogers’ experience should help the country navigate the end of the pandemic and an economic recovery.

