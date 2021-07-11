Menu

Canada

Woman dead after motorcycle collision on Hwy. 27: OPP

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 11, 2021 11:42 am
FILE--Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE--Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a motorcycle collision on Highway 27 early Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the Highway 27 northbound ramp to Highway 407 for reports of a collision.

Police said a 41-year-old motorcycle driver is in critical condition and his 42-year-old female passenger died at the scene.

Investigators said speed was a factor.

The highway was closed for the investigation but was reopened around 9 a.m.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
