Woman dead after motorcycle collision on Hwy. 27: OPP

A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a motorcycle collision on Highway 27 early Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the Highway 27 northbound ramp to Highway 407 for reports of a collision.

Police said a 41-year-old motorcycle driver is in critical condition and his 42-year-old female passenger died at the scene.

Investigators said speed was a factor.

The highway was closed for the investigation but was reopened around 9 a.m.

Motorcycle Fatality #Hwy27 NB ramp to #Hwy407WB. Male rider 41 years and Female passenger 42 years old ejected. Speed was a factor. Female deceased. Male critical condition. Witness please call OPP 407 Detachment 905-731-8180. HWY closed at 1am repoened 9am. Families notified

^td pic.twitter.com/HXHD0b9XQO — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 11, 2021

