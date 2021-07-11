Ontario reports 166 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 166 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 547,149.

According to Sunday’s report, there were 28 new cases in the Region of Waterloo and Toronto and 18 in Grey Bruce and Peel Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 15 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,251 as six more deaths were reported.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, 16,997,971 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 170,537 vaccines (17,215 for a first shot and 153,322 for a second shot) in the last day.

Meanwhile, 536,306 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 278 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Sunday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 1,592 — down from the previous day when it was at 1,710.

The government said 19,651 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 8,387 tests awaiting results. A total of 16,188,476 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Sunday hit 0.9 per cent, which up from the previous day at 0.6.

Ontario reported 130 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 35 from the previous day) with 202 patients in intensive care units (up by five) and 132 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now named by WHO as “Delta” and was first detected in India).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 144,700 variant cases, which is up by 144 since the previous day.

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,440 variant cases, which is up by one since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 4,818 variant cases, which is up by 18 since the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2 VOC: 2,707 variant cases, which is up by 150 since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.