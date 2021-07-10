Man dead following collision on Hwy 2 in Highland Village, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old Colchester County man died at the scene of a motor vehicle collision in Highland Village, the RCMP said.

At around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, police said they were notified of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 2, and found that a car had been travelling on Highway 2 when it left the roadway and struck a power pole.

The driver and sole occupant of the car died as a result.

The RCMP said Highway 2 is expected to be closed for a number of hours.

