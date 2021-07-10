Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man dead following collision on Hwy 2 in Highland Village, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 1:23 pm
Man dead following collision on Hwy 2 in Highland Village, N.S. - image View image in full screen
Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

A 29-year-old Colchester County man died at the scene of a motor vehicle collision in Highland Village, the RCMP said.

At around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, police said they were notified of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 2, and found that a car had been travelling on Highway 2 when it left the roadway and struck a power pole.

READ MORE: One dead, several injured after collision on Hwy 104 in Linwood, N.S.

Trending Stories

The driver and sole occupant of the car died as a result.

The RCMP said Highway 2 is expected to be closed for a number of hours.

Click to play video: 'Watch for Wildlife launches awareness campaign with new safety video' Watch for Wildlife launches awareness campaign with new safety video
Watch for Wildlife launches awareness campaign with new safety video – Jun 9, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagTraffic tagHighway 2 tagHighland Village tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers