Canada

One dead, several injured after collision on Hwy 104 in Linwood, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 10:49 am
One dead, several injured after collision on Hwy 104 in Linwood, N.S. - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

A person died in a vehicle collision in Linwood, N.S., on Wednesday morning, the RCMP said.

Police said that they arrived at the scene of a grey car that had been stopped on Highway 104, as traffic was backed up due to construction.

“A grey station wagon did not slow down for the stopped traffic and rear-ended a white SUV. The white SUV was pushed forward into a stopped black car, which was then pushed forward into the stopped grey car. All four vehicles suffered significant damage as a result,” police said.

READ MORE: Queens County man dies after collision on Highway 3

The driver and a passenger of the grey car suffered minor injuries. The driver of the black car suffered minor injuries, but a passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police said the driver and a passenger in the white SUV suffered minor injuries.

“The driver of the grey station wagon suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased while en route to the hospital by ambulance,” said the RCMP.

A passenger in the grey station wagon suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, but speed is believed to have been a factor.

