Boil water advisory issued for Brossard, Que. until further notice

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Residents of Brossard were issued a boil water advisory on Friday evening until further notice.

The south shore municipality is asking that people not use its tap water without bringing it to a full boil for at least one minute.

‼ AVIS D'ÉBULLITION D'EAU À BROSSARD ‼ Veuillez noter qu'un avis d'ébullition d'eau est en vigueur sur l’ensemble du territoire de Brossard, et ce, jusqu'à nouvel ordre.

RAPPEL : faire bouillir l'eau au moins 1 minute avant de la consommer. #brossard pic.twitter.com/cGqS02oB1G — Ville_Brossard (@Ville_Brossard) July 10, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say recent water sample analyzes have shown the presence of bacteria that can be harmful to a person’s health.

Health authorities say it is still safe to use water to wash dishes, clothes and to shower or bathe. As for children’s baths, the city recommends that guardians use washcloths in order to prevent them from swallowing the water.

The City of Brossard will issue an update when the advisory is lifted on its website and social media accounts.