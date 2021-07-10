Boil water advisory issued for Brossard, Que. until further notice

Residents of Brossard were issued a boil water advisory on Friday evening until further notice.
The south shore municipality is asking that people not use its tap water without bringing it to a full boil for at least one minute.
Officials say recent water sample analyzes have shown the presence of bacteria that can be harmful to a person’s health.
Trending Stories
Health authorities say it is still safe to use water to wash dishes, clothes and to shower or bathe. As for children’s baths, the city recommends that guardians use washcloths in order to prevent them from swallowing the water.
The City of Brossard will issue an update when the advisory is lifted on its website and social media accounts.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments