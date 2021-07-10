Menu

Health

Boil water advisory issued for Brossard, Que. until further notice

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 5:01 pm
Residents of a neighbourhood in West Kelowna are under a boil water notice after an accidental water main break. View image in full screen
The City of Brossard will issue an update when the advisory is lifted on its website and social media accounts. Global News

Residents of Brossard were issued a boil water advisory on Friday evening until further notice.

The south shore municipality is asking that people not use its tap water without bringing it to a full boil for at least one minute.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say recent water sample analyzes have shown the presence of bacteria that can be harmful to a person’s health.

Health authorities say it is still safe to use water to wash dishes, clothes and to shower or bathe. As for children’s baths, the city recommends that guardians use washcloths in order to prevent them from swallowing the water.

The City of Brossard will issue an update when the advisory is lifted on its website and social media accounts.

