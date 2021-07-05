Menu

News
July 5 2021 10:36pm
01:31

Swimming lessons in high demand

With limited access to pools for over a year, kids across the province have had fewer opportunities to improve their skills in the water. Global’s Marek Tkach has more on the high demand for instruction.

