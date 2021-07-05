News July 5 2021 10:36pm 01:31 Swimming lessons in high demand With limited access to pools for over a year, kids across the province have had fewer opportunities to improve their skills in the water. Global’s Marek Tkach has more on the high demand for instruction. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8005095/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8005095/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?