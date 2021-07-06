Menu

Health

Winnipeg swimming lessons move outdoors this summer due to pandemic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 4:01 pm
Swimming lessons in high demand
WATCH: With limited access to pools for more than a year, kids across the province have had fewer opportunities to improve their skills in the water.

Pools are open, and the City of Winnipeg is telling parents to come on in and sign up their kids for swimming lessons.

Registration for summer swimming lessons opened Tuesday morning, and according to Dean Janzen, city recreation service coordinator, the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t seem to have affected interest.

“We’re seeing just under 90 per cent enrollment, which is pretty much normal when we offer swimming lesson registration on the first day,” Janzen told 680 CJOB.

Read more: COVID-19: Winnipeg outdoor pools set to reopen, hundreds of staff returning to work, city says

“We’re really excited with these turnovers, because we never knew how well it would go when we moved to outdoor pools.”

Moving the lessons outdoors is just one of the changes the city has made this year, in an attempt to keep staff and participants safe during the pandemic.

“We’re starting our lessons outdoors. We have limited capacities for our lessons, which have been reduced due to COVID-19 rules. We’re hoping it’ll be relaxed as more and more of us get vaccinated,” said Janzen.

“I think as we get into the summer and people start getting more adapted to the new rules and as the rules ease up, I think demand for our lessons is going to climb.”

Janzen said the city is also moving its leadership courses outdoors this year, giving instruction to would-be swim instructors, lifeguards and play leaders.

“If you have children who are looking for something to do at 16 years of age, get them into our leadership courses — we can get them a job.”

More information about summer leisure programming is available on the city’s website.

Winnipeg to review all Leisure Guide programming reducing it by 50 per cent in 2021
Winnipeg to review all Leisure Guide programming reducing it by 50 per cent in 2021 – Mar 6, 2020
