Health

COVID-19: Winnipeg outdoor pools set to reopen, hundreds of staff returning to work, city says

By Juliana Vannucci Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 6:39 pm
Winnipeg's city-owned outdoor pools and wading pools are set to start reopening next week. View image in full screen
Winnipeg's city-owned outdoor pools and wading pools are set to start reopening next week. Getty Images

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to loosen up and the weather continues to get warmer, Winnipeg is set to start reopening outdoor pools next week.

The first pools to reopen willl include Kildonan Park Outdoor Pool, Transcona Aquatic Park, St. Vital Outdoor Pool and Westdale Outdoor Pool June 25, the city said Wednesday, followed by the all remaining outdoor pools June 28.

Read more: 10 of 12 Winnipeg-owned pools reopen Monday

The city says wading pools will begin opening July 1, in accordance with public health orders at the time.

Some 360 community services department staff members are being recalled after being temporarily redeployed or laid off because of the pandemic, the city added.

Click to play video: 'Hot demand for pools' Hot demand for pools
Hot demand for pools – May 18, 2021

Pre-registration for outdoor pools begins in the afternoon of Monday with reduced capacity following public health orders.

Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited and residents are expected to follow all COVID-19 guidelines, such as social distancing and staying home if experimenting any symptoms.

Lockers will not be available and there will be limited use of change rooms, washrooms and showers, so swimmers must come prepared to swim ahead of time.

Read more: Winnipeg closing rec centres, pools, arenas, libraries under new coronavirus restrictions

Winnipeggers are encouraged to book swim blocks in advance because there is no guarantee of drop-in admissions upon arrival due to capacity restrictions.

Available swim blocks will be offered on a week-by-week basis and reservations can be made up to 10 p.m. the day before the pre-reserved time.

For more information on schedules, locations and admission, you can visit the city’s website.

Click to play video: 'The City of Winnipeg reopens their pools' The City of Winnipeg reopens their pools
The City of Winnipeg reopens their pools – Mar 29, 2021
