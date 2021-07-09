Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police look to identify man after senior assaulted

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 6:01 pm
pictures of male related to the incident. View image in full screen
pictures of male related to the incident. Major Crimes Unit

Winnipeg police are looking for a male related to an incident in which a senior male was badly assaulted.

The incident happened on June 21, 2021, at approximately 9:40 p.m., at Mountain Avenue and McGregor Street.

Read more: Winnipeg senior kicked in the head, knocked out, robbed, police say

The male victim in his 70s was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Unit have obtained images of a male related to the incident and are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating him.

pictures of male related to the incident View image in full screen
pictures of male related to the incident. Major Crimes Unit

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS

Click to play video: 'Suspected killer Eric Wildman handed 2 charges by police, more expected' Suspected killer Eric Wildman handed 2 charges by police, more expected
Suspected killer Eric Wildman handed 2 charges by police, more expected – Jun 18, 2021
