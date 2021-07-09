Winnipeg police look to identify man after senior assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for a male related to an incident in which a senior male was badly assaulted.

The incident happened on June 21, 2021, at approximately 9:40 p.m., at Mountain Avenue and McGregor Street.

The male victim in his 70s was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Unit have obtained images of a male related to the incident and are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating him.

View image in full screen pictures of male related to the incident. Major Crimes Unit

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS

