SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

City of Toronto expanding access for walk-in COVID 19 vaccinations at municipal clinics

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2021 5:21 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario will enter stage 3 of the reopening plan earlier than expected' COVID-19: Ontario will enter stage 3 of the reopening plan earlier than expected
WATCH ABOVE: The provincial government will further lift its restrictions allowing larger outdoor and indoor gatherings on July 16. As Kamil Karamali reports, business owners and consumers welcome the much-expected news.

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is making walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available at more of its mass immunization clinics.

Starting Saturday, walk-in appointments will be available at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the Hangar, and the Cloverdale Mall to anyone over the age of 18.

The city will also keep offering walk-in shots to adults at the Toronto Congress Centre, which was the first mass clinic to start administering vaccines without an appointment this week.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario to enter Step 3 of COVID-19 reopening plan on July 16, days earlier than expected

First and second mRNA doses will be available at the mass vaccination sites daily from noon to 7 p.m. A health card is not needed for the appointments, only a piece of government ID.

Story continues below advertisement

The expansion of walk-ins at Toronto clinics comes as Ontario is working to reach residents who have yet to receive their first dose of vaccine.

As of Friday, 78 per cent of adults in the province had a first dose and 52 per cent were fully vaccinated.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Toronto tagCity of Toronto tagToronto Public Health tagToronto Covid tagCOVID-19 vaccines Toronto tagCOVID Toronto tagCOVID-19 Toronto vaccines tagToronto Vaccine Clinics tagCity of Toronto vaccine clinics tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers