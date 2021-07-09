Summer market to run at 100 Kellogg Lane through month of July

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of local vendors have set up shop at 100 Kellogg Lane as part of a new summer market set to run over the next three weekends.

The market, which officially kicked off on Thursday, is a follow-up to the successful ‘Merry Market’ that was held around Christmastime at the former factory turned commercial, entertainment, and office complex.

The summer market was originally scheduled to run as a spring market in April before being postponed twice as a result of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a bit of an emotional roller coaster and a bit confusing, but our vendors were very patient with us and everyone is just ready now to get back at it,” said market manager Angela Rivard in a recent interview with 980 CFPL.

“Small makers, small business, artists, they’ve all really felt the last year and a half, and they’re just excited to have their products back out there and… seeing people, their smiles.”

Attendees can take in more than 60 vendors as part of the three-weekend market, including 100 Kellogg mainstays Paradigm Spirits and Powerhouse Brewing. As they did during the holiday market, organizers have decorated the property to match the season.

“We’ve got these giant flowers. Our atrium is full of really vibrant flowers, and then just everything is on theme with (summer),” Rivard said.

“Everything is just full of colour and gorgeous and I think this will really, really lift the spirits of Londoners.”

View image in full screen A map of the summer market at 100 Kellogg Lane. 100 Kellogg

With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, organizers say health and safety protocols will be in place over the next three weekends. Masks are mandated indoors and recommended outdoors.

The market is set to run July 8 to 11; 15 to 18; and 22 to 25. Hours on Thursdays and Fridays will be 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $5 for an all-weekend access bracelet, while children 12 and under get in free.

A list of vendors for the first weekend can be found on 100 Kellogg’s Facebook page.

