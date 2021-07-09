Over 5,000 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Friday that 5,089 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the area the previous day.

Just under 400 of the jabs were first doses, while 4,700 were second doses, public health said.

The additional doses mean that nearly 132,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to 48.9 per cent of the eligible population.

About 78 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure only seeing slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 84 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are partially vaccinated, while 72 per cent have had at least one dose in Wellington County and 74 per cent in Dufferin County.

Story continues below advertisement

0:31 ‘This isn’t over,’ Doug Ford says as Ontario heads to stage 3 of reopening ‘This isn’t over,’ Doug Ford says as Ontario heads to stage 3 of reopening

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced another two cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Friday, raising its total case count to 4,523.

Active cases fell to 17 with five new recoveries also being reported.

Total resolved cases increased to 4,461 and the city’s coronavirus death toll of 45 remains unchanged.

In Wellington County, two new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday as its total case count climbed to 1,760.

Active cases are at 26 with three recoveries reported.

Resolved cases are up to 1,697 and the county’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged.

Story continues below advertisement

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 13.5 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is below one per cent.

There are eight people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including three in intensive care as of Wednesday.