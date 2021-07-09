COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 7 cases, 9 recoveries Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday, just as it did on Thursday, to bring the total number of cases to 12,620.



The MLHU reported nine recoveries, bringing that total to 12,337. There are at least 57 active cases.

The number of deaths remains unchanged at 226.

Four more variant cases have been flagged for a total of 3,501.



Story continues below advertisement

The breakdown of variant cases is as follows:

3,361 cases of the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first identified in the U.K.

96 cases of the Gamma (P.1) variant, first identified in Brazil

37 cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, first identified in India

two cases of the Beta (B.1.351) variant, first identified in South Africa

one case of the Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant, first identified in India

one case of the Zeta (P.2) variant, first identified in Brazil

There are also two cases listed only as B.1.617, down from three, and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

A total of 11,421 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 360 have been in Middlesex Centre and 334 in Strathroy-Caradoc.



Further information can be found on the health unit’s Summary of COVID-19 Cases in Middlesex-London page.

5:30 Vaccine passports to Booster shots: Everything new in COVID news Vaccine passports to Booster shots: Everything new in COVID news

Hospitalizations

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 12 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Friday, with fewer than five in the ICU.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those, no patients in acute care are from outside of the region and fewer than five in the ICU are from outside of the region. In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five.

Fewer than five staff members currently have COVID-19.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization reported no current COVID-19 cases among its patients or staff.

Institutional outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any institutional outbreaks, however, there is an outbreak tied to indoor gatherings at Christ Embassy Church at 1472 Dundas St. in London.

As of Thursday, six cases were associated with the outbreak.

Anyone who attended any indoor gatherings at the church between June 20 and June 30 has been asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if symptoms develop.

2:01 Quebec to implement COVID-19 vaccine passport system by September Quebec to implement COVID-19 vaccine passport system by September

Vaccinations and testing

As of the end of the day on July 3, 76.7 per cent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose, while 34.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the region.

Information on second-dose re-booking eligibility and how to cancel appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Several pop-up walk-in clinics are scheduled throughout the region. A full list can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit is also encouraging anyone with a second dose scheduled for the latter half of August or later to try to reschedule it for July.

Anyone looking to test to see if they have COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The test positivity rate in the region was 1.3 per cent for the week of June 27.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

The province reported 183 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Friday.

According to Friday’s report, 50 cases were recorded in Waterloo, 24 each in Peel Region and Grey Bruce, 22 in Toronto and 10 in Halton Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report.

The percentage of the adult population that is fully vaccinated is now 52.7 per cent, while 78.9 per cent of adults have at least one dose.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed Friday that the province is poised to move into Step 3 of the COVID-19 reopening plan on July 16, nearly a week earlier than the previously expected date.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported three new cases and two more recoveries on Friday, leaving the total at 3,898 with 3,798 listed as resolved, 17 active cases and 83 deaths.

Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Two people are hospitalized with COVID-19, down from three on Thursday, including one person in the ICU.

Three additional variant cases have been confirmed, bringing that total to 819. Of those, 754 involve the Alpha variant.

There were no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.6 per cent for the week of June 27.



SWPH says 64 per cent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 34.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

All individuals aged 12 and up are eligible to re-book their second appointment through the online booking portal or by phone at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit is also still encouraging people to add their names to a same-day vaccination list.

Several pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine.

4:14 Dr. Tam addresses slowdown in COVID-19 vaccine rates among young adults Dr. Tam addresses slowdown in COVID-19 vaccine rates among young adults

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Friday’s COVID-19 case data from Huron Perth Public Health.

On Thursday, HPPH reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 1,910.

Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Five more recoveries were recorded, bringing that total to 1,841.

Twelve cases are currently active and the number of deaths is unchanged at 57.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of variant cases increased by four to 323.

One person is hospitalized with COVID-19.

There were no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.9 per cent for the week of June 27.

According to HPPH, 80.3 per cent of residents had received at least one dose of vaccine, while 48.3 per cent are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Information on vaccine eligibility and booking an appointment can be found on HPPH’s website. Specific information on booking a second dose of vaccine can also be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday and three recoveries.

The region’s total case count stands at 3,621 with 14 active cases, 3,545 recoveries and 62 deaths. The region’s variant case tally climbed by six to 664 in total.

According to Bluewater Health, only one patient in their care is confirmed to have COVID-19, a decrease from two patients on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The ongoing outbreak declared June 25 at Afton Park Place, a long-term care home, involves fewer than five cases among residents and fewer than five cases among staff or caregivers.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.8 per cent for the week of June 27.

For the COVID-19 vaccine, residents can book and re-book using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Some pharmacies are also continuing to offer Pfizer or Moderna shots.

Lambton Public Health says 73.5 per cent of adults have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 47.8 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues, Nick Westoll and Matthew Trevithick

Advertisement