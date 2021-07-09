Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Increase in jobs expected as Statistics Canada set to share June economy data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2021 7:23 am
Click to play video: 'Canadians will lose jobs amid COVID shutdowns, but may rebound ‘quickly’: employment minister' Canadians will lose jobs amid COVID shutdowns, but may rebound ‘quickly’: employment minister
WATCH (April 11, 2021): Canadians will lose jobs amid COVID shutdowns, but may rebound ‘quickly’: employment minister – Apr 11, 2021

Statistics Canada will say Friday morning how the job market fared in June after two months of job losses in April and May when companies shed staff during a third wave of lockdowns.

The economy lost 68,000 jobs in May and more dropped out of the labour force altogether after an April when 207,000 jobs were lost.

Read more: Canadian economy lost 68,000 jobs in May as COVID-19 lockdowns continued

The result for May left the country about 571,100 jobs, or three per cent, below pre-pandemic levels seen in February 2020.

Economists expect the June labour force survey to show an increase in employment as restrictions rolled back nationwide.

Trending Stories

CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes says there may also be an increase in the number of workers looking for jobs, after thousands gave up the job search in May.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'How Canada’s vaccine rollout could impact summer job opportunities' How Canada’s vaccine rollout could impact summer job opportunities
How Canada’s vaccine rollout could impact summer job opportunities – May 6, 2021

He writes that June may only be the appetizer for the summer hiring season with larger gains potentially showing up later in the summer as more of the economy reopens.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canadian Economy tagJob Numbers tagJob Market tagCanadian job market tagCOVID-19 Canada Economy tagStatistics Canada job numbers tagCanadian Job Losses tagCanadian job gains tagEconomy job market tagJune Canadian job numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers