Work begins on South Edmonton Hospital set to open in 2030

Send this page to someone via email

Work is underway on the much-anticipated South Edmonton Hospital, which has been years in the making, but the COVID-19 pandemic could affect the project’s bottom line.

On Thursday, Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda said crews had started work doing soil removal, tree clearing and fence installation.

“The next step will be to do further road work and placement of underground utility lines and construction of the storm water management facility,” he said.

“After that, by then we’ll have the plan finalized and we can develop the design. Then we’ll start the construction of the hospital.”

READ MORE: New hospital needed in Edmonton; calls to scale back Royal Alex, Misericordia: AHS

An AHS report released in October 2016 identified the need for a new hospital in Edmonton to meet demand. It recommended a new Edmonton health campus to include inpatient beds, emergency care, rehabilitation, mental health, diagnostic and ambulatory services.

Story continues below advertisement

Site services work will take about 18 months; the design of the project was delayed because of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Panda, but he is firm the 2030 deadline will be met.

“I expect it to be done on time or before time,” he said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I expect it to be done on time or before time," he said.

READ MORE: Alberta budget 2021: What’s in it for Edmonton?

The provincial government has earmarked $393 million for the hospital, which will sit at Ellerslie Road and 127 Street in Edmonton’s southwest.

1:44 Notley government reveals where new Edmonton hospital is to be built Notley government reveals where new Edmonton hospital is to be built – May 30, 2017

But Panda said there could be supply chain issues, which may impact the final price tag.

“I heard lumber prices have gone up. Steel prices have gone up. There was disruption in some of the equipment so as we get into that phase, then we will reassess the situation and update our budgets.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The prices go up and down,” he said.

“We might also benefit from other factors so I can’t comment on that but right now, yes there is cost pressure.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We might also benefit from other factors so I can't comment on that but right now, yes there is cost pressure."

The hospital will have between 350 and 500 beds.

Edmonton hasn’t seen a new adult hospital open in the city since the Grey Nuns Community Hospital opened its doors in 1988.

–with files from Slav Kornik

0:22 Alberta Budget 2017: New Edmonton hospital ‘about time’ according to Sarah Hoffman Alberta Budget 2017: New Edmonton hospital ‘about time’ according to Sarah Hoffman – Mar 16, 2017