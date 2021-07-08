20 provincial parks in B.C. closed because of wildfire activity; another 3 partially closed

Twenty provincial parks in B.C. are closed because of wildfire activity, with another three being partially closed.
The majority of the park closures are in the Kamloops Fire Centre, where 13 B.C. parks are closed.
Regarding the remaining seven closures, two are in the Coastal Fire Centre, four are in the Cariboo Fire Centre and one is in the Prince George Fire Centre.
The Northwest Fire Centre has one park on notice because of a nearby wildfire while no parks are currently affected in the Southeast Fire Centre.
Below is a list of parks currently closed, partially closed, under alert or where there’s a wildfire nearby.
Coastal Fire Centre
- Mehatl Creek Provincial Park: Closed
- Nahatlatch Provincial Park: Closed
Kamloops Fire Centre
- Arrowstone Provincial Park: Closed
- Bonaparte Provincial Park: Closed
- Eakin Creek Canyon Provincial Park: Closed
- Emar Lakes Provincial Park: Closed
- Fred Antoine Provincial Park: Wildfire nearby
- Goldpan Provincial Park: Closed
- Greenstone Mountain Provincial Park: Closed
- High Lakes Basin Provincial Park: Closed
- Lac du Bois Grasslands Protected Area: Closed
- Painted Bluffs Provincial Park: Closed
- Porcupine Meadows Provincial Park: Closed
- Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park: Partially closed
- Skihist Provincial Park: Closed
- Tsintsunko Lakes Provincial Park: Closed
- Tunkwa Provincial Park: Closed
- Yalakom Provincial Park: Wildfire nearby
Cariboo Fire Centre
- Bridge Lake Provincial Park: Wildfire nearby
- Canim Beach Provincial Park: Under alert
- Chasm Provincial Park: Closed
- Crater Lake Provincial Park: Closed
- Downing Provincial Park: Closed
- Edge Hills Provincial Park: Closed
- Green Lake Provincial Park: Partially closed
- Green Lake Provincial Park – Sunset View Site: Partially closed
- Rainbow/Q’iwentem Provincial Park: Under alert
- Ruth Lake Provincial Park: Under alert
- Schoolhouse Lake Provincial Park: Under alert
Prince George Fire Centre
- Monkman Provincial Park: Closed
Northwest Fire Centre
- Spatsizi Plateau Wilderness Provincial Park: Wildfire nearby
To view the BC Parks closures, visit this webpage.
