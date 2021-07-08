20 provincial parks in B.C. closed because of wildfire activity; another 3 partially closed

Send this page to someone via email

Twenty provincial parks in B.C. are closed because of wildfire activity, with another three being partially closed.

The majority of the park closures are in the Kamloops Fire Centre, where 13 B.C. parks are closed.

Regarding the remaining seven closures, two are in the Coastal Fire Centre, four are in the Cariboo Fire Centre and one is in the Prince George Fire Centre.

The Northwest Fire Centre has one park on notice because of a nearby wildfire while no parks are currently affected in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Below is a list of parks currently closed, partially closed, under alert or where there’s a wildfire nearby.

Coastal Fire Centre

Mehatl Creek Provincial Park: Closed

Nahatlatch Provincial Park: Closed

Kamloops Fire Centre

Arrowstone Provincial Park: Closed

Bonaparte Provincial Park: Closed

Eakin Creek Canyon Provincial Park: Closed

Emar Lakes Provincial Park: Closed

Fred Antoine Provincial Park: Wildfire nearby

Goldpan Provincial Park: Closed

Greenstone Mountain Provincial Park: Closed

High Lakes Basin Provincial Park: Closed

Lac du Bois Grasslands Protected Area: Closed

Painted Bluffs Provincial Park: Closed

Porcupine Meadows Provincial Park: Closed

Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park: Partially closed

Skihist Provincial Park: Closed

Tsintsunko Lakes Provincial Park: Closed

Tunkwa Provincial Park: Closed

Yalakom Provincial Park: Wildfire nearby

Cariboo Fire Centre

Bridge Lake Provincial Park: Wildfire nearby

Canim Beach Provincial Park: Under alert

Chasm Provincial Park: Closed

Crater Lake Provincial Park: Closed

Downing Provincial Park: Closed

Edge Hills Provincial Park: Closed

Green Lake Provincial Park: Partially closed

Green Lake Provincial Park – Sunset View Site: Partially closed

Rainbow/Q’iwentem Provincial Park: Under alert

Ruth Lake Provincial Park: Under alert

Schoolhouse Lake Provincial Park: Under alert

Prince George Fire Centre

Monkman Provincial Park: Closed

Northwest Fire Centre

Spatsizi Plateau Wilderness Provincial Park: Wildfire nearby

To view the BC Parks closures, visit this webpage.

