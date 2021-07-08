Menu

Canada

Anthrax confirmed in Saskatchewan sheep

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2021 6:07 pm
Saskatchewan Agriculture says at least one animal in a flock of sheep in the rural municipality (RM) of South Qu'Appelle has died as a result of anthrax. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Agriculture says at least one animal in a flock of sheep in the rural municipality (RM) of South Qu'Appelle has died as a result of anthrax. AStarphotographer / Getty Images

Saskatchewan Agriculture has confirmed that it has found anthrax in sheep in the rural municipality of South Qu’Appelle.

Lab tests confirm anthrax killed one sheep in a flock, and may have killed four others on the same property.

Read more: Anthrax kills 7 animals in southeastern Saskatchewan

Anthrax spores can survive in the soil for decades and concentrate in sloughs and potholes, where they pose a greater risk to animals during dry years.

The last case of anthrax detected in Saskatchewan livestock was in 2019.

Saskatchewan Agriculture is reminding producers to vaccinate their animals against anthrax, and to not move or disturb the carcass of any animal suspected of having anthrax.

Story continues below advertisement

It says animal cases of anthrax pose minimal risk to humans, but people should still be cautious when handling potentially infected animals.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
