Health

B.C. reports another 59 COVID cases, first new death in three days

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 5:25 pm
Click to play video: '‘We’re not there yet’: Prime Minister on reopening of Canada-U.S. border and foreign visitor guidelines' ‘We’re not there yet’: Prime Minister on reopening of Canada-U.S. border and foreign visitor guidelines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters on Thursday about the federal government's plan to open the Canada-U.S. border after July 21 as COVID-19 travel restrictions are set to expire. Trudeau also says unvaccinated foreign tourists must still follow strict COVID-19 rules and the government will first focus on a plan for what fully vaccinated visitors will be allowed to do in Canada.

Health officials in British Columbia reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one additional death.

Of the new cases, 10 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 21 were in the Fraser Health region, seven were in Island Health, 19 were in Interior Health, and two were in Northern Health.

Click to play video: 'A closer look at B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination goals' A closer look at B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination goals
A closer look at B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination goals

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose slightly from 39.4 to 40.8.

Prior to Thursday, the province had gone two days without a COVID-19 death. The provincial death toll from the disease now stands at 1,760.

Seventy-four people were in hospital with the disease, 19 of whom were in intensive care.

Just under 81,800 second doses were administered along with 4,359 first doses.

The province said 78.4 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 40 per cent have received two doses.

There were three active outbreaks in the province: Eagle Ridge Hospital, Royal Inland Hospital and Laurel Place at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

