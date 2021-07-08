Masking guidelines to remain in place at most Saskatchewan Health Authority facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Guidelines currently in place at Saskatchewan Health Authority facilities will continue when the province enters Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Sunday.

The SHA said although all public health orders are being lifted on July 11 in Saskatchewan, it doesn’t mean the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Masking, screening and family presence directives currently in place at SHA facilities will continue, with the exception of long-term care homes.

Wearing a medical-grade mask is required at most facilities, including hospitals, vaccine clinics and outpatient clinics. The SHA said failure to wear a mask may result in denial of access to the facility.

Patients will be allowed to remove their masks when they are in their own room.

All staff at any SHA facility, or performing SHA services like home care, are required to following masking protocols.

Screening questions will continue to be asked when entering a facility, the SHA said.

Patients can designate only two essential family or support members, who will be allowed to visit, but only one at a time.

Additional family or support members can be designated for patients in intensive or palliative care. In those instances, the SHA said two people can be present at one time.

The SHA said these protocols will remain in place for the time being and will be reviewed regularly.

Long-term care facilities

Residents, family and visitors at long-term care facilities are not required to wear masks as of Sunday.

The SHA said there will also be no limit on the number of visitors a resident can have at one time.

However, officials are encouraging visitors to wear a mask while visiting, especially if a resident or visitor is not fully vaccinated or if physical distancing can’t be maintained.

The SHA said protocols for LTC homes are different from other facilities as those are considered to be people’s homes.

