Crime

Calgary police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 1:22 pm
Calgary Police are looking for information about the whereabouts of 12-year-old Mara Butler. View image in full screen
Calgary Police are looking for information about the whereabouts of 12-year-old Mara Butler. handout / Global News

The Calgary Police Service is looking for help in finding a 12-year-old girl.

Police say Mara Butler was last seen leaving her Ranchlands home at between 2:30 a.m. and 3:10 a.m. on Thursday.

Butler is described as having blonde hair, brown eyes, 5’4″ and a medium build. Police say she was last seen wearing a white tube top, pyjama pants and floral-print rubber boots.

Police say the girl is known to frequent the city of Airdrie.

“At this time, there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved,” a CPS release said. “Although this case does not meet the threshold of an Amber Alert, we are working with our partners at the Missing Children Society of Canada to issue a notice in hopes of locating Butler.”

Police ask anyone with information about Butler to call CPS at 403-266-1234 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers, citing case #CA21259681/3299.

