Canada

Boy, man missing overnight after leaving for ATV ride in Addington Highlands: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 12:16 pm
OPP are searching for a 8-year-old Michael Rahm and 36-year-old Dwayne Phillips who have yet to return from an ride on an ATV. View image in full screen
OPP are searching for a 8-year-old Michael Rahm and 36-year-old Dwayne Phillips who have yet to return from an ride on an ATV. OPP

Lennox and Addington OPP are looking for a man and a child missing off ATV trails in Addington Highlands Township, Ont.

Police say 36-year-old Dwayne Phillips and 8-year-old Michael Rahm have not been seen since 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night after leaving on an ATV.

Local OPP, emergency response officers, canine units and an OPP helicopter have been searching trails in the area of Concession Road 5 since 10 p.m. Wednesday, where the two were meant to be riding.

Police say Phillips was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, blue jeans, hiking boots with purple laces and a black helmet.

Read more: OPP find toddler missing in eastern Ontario forest for over 3 days ‘alive and well’

Rahm was last seen wearing a black helmet, black pants, white camouflage boots with lights on them and black leather gloves.

OPP ask anyone who may have seen the pair to contact police immediately at 1-888-310-1122.

