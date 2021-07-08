Boy, man missing overnight after leaving for ATV ride in Addington Highlands: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Lennox and Addington OPP are looking for a man and a child missing off ATV trails in Addington Highlands Township, Ont.

Police say 36-year-old Dwayne Phillips and 8-year-old Michael Rahm have not been seen since 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night after leaving on an ATV.

Local OPP, emergency response officers, canine units and an OPP helicopter have been searching trails in the area of Concession Road 5 since 10 p.m. Wednesday, where the two were meant to be riding.

Police say Phillips was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, blue jeans, hiking boots with purple laces and a black helmet.

Rahm was last seen wearing a black helmet, black pants, white camouflage boots with lights on them and black leather gloves.

OPP ask anyone who may have seen the pair to contact police immediately at 1-888-310-1122.

