Boy, man missing overnight after leaving for ATV ride in Addington Highlands: OPP

Lennox and Addington OPP are looking for a man and a child missing off ATV trails in Addington Highlands Township, Ont.
Police say 36-year-old Dwayne Phillips and 8-year-old Michael Rahm have not been seen since 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night after leaving on an ATV.
Local OPP, emergency response officers, canine units and an OPP helicopter have been searching trails in the area of Concession Road 5 since 10 p.m. Wednesday, where the two were meant to be riding.
Police say Phillips was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, blue jeans, hiking boots with purple laces and a black helmet.
Rahm was last seen wearing a black helmet, black pants, white camouflage boots with lights on them and black leather gloves.
OPP ask anyone who may have seen the pair to contact police immediately at 1-888-310-1122.
