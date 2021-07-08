Menu

Health

Employee at New Brunswick hospital fired after ‘significant’ privacy breach

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 9:57 am
Horizon Health says a former employee “inappropriately” accessed the private information of over 1,200 people.
Horizon Health says a former employee “inappropriately” accessed the private information of over 1,200 people. Andrew Cromwell/GlobalNews

Horizon Health says an employee has been fired after “inappropriately” accessing the personal health information of 1,251 people.

The health network says that the staffer was working in health records at the Charlotte County Hospital when the incident occurred and that the employee was dismissed on April 23.

What’s not made clear is the time period over which the breach — or breaches — took place.

Read more: ‘Premature’ to remove COVID restrictions with youth not yet eligible for vaccine: epidemiologist

According to Margaret Melanson, vice-president of quality and patient-centred care for the health network, all 1,251 people affected by the breach have been notified by letter.

“As part of Horizon’s investigation into this matter, we believe there is no evidence to suggest any health information was shared with anyone else,” Melanson says in a written statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Horizon takes the privacy of our patients and clients very seriously, and we sincerely regret this incident happened.”

Anyone with concerns about their privacy can contact Horizon’s chief privacy officer, Melanson says.

Melanson says that a thorough investigation resulted in the firing of the person responsible, adding that Horizon has shared the information with the Office of the Ombudsman.

Global News has reached out for more details.

