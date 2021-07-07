Menu

Canada

Man in life-threatening condition after crash near GO station in Scarborough

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 10:24 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man is in life-threatening condition after a collision near the Eglinton GO station near Scarborough late Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision just after 8:45 p.m. in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and McCowan Road.

Toronto Paramedics said a man in his 40s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. A woman, also in her 40s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were reports a vehicle went over a curb and into the bushes but that has not been confirmed.

The events leading up to the crash are unknown at this time but police said it was believed to have happened in the parking lot of the GO station.

