Vernon RCMP suspect foul play in missing man case

Police in Vernon are requesting the public’s help as they investigate the suspicious disappearance of a 60-year-old man.

The RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit says Rory McDonald was last seen on May 16, along the 3300 block of 35th Avenue, and was reported missing by his family two days later.

Through investigation, the Vernon RCMP Serious Crime Unit believes that McDonald’s disappearance involves foul play,” police said in a press release on Wednesday.

McDonald is described as a Caucasian male, six-feet-five-inches in height and weighing 230 pounds. He has short white hair, a moustache and a goatee. He also has a tattoo of a unicorn on his left bicep.

He was last seen wearing a black Volcom-brand T-shirt; blue jeans, which may have been rolled up below the knee; and grey-black skater-style shoes. He was also carrying a large black backpack.

A photo of a 2004 grey Honda Accord, one of two cars that RCMP say was associated with Rory McDonald's disappearance. Vernon RCMP A photo of a 2002 Volkswagen Passat spray-painted black, one of two cars that RCMP say was associated with Rory McDonald's disappearance. Vernon RCMP

In addition to releasing photos of McDonald, police also released images of two vehicles they believe were involved in his disappearance from Vernon between May 16-17.

Anyone with information regarding McDonald, or if anyone has seen the two vehicles within the North Okanagan from May 16-21, is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-260-7122.

