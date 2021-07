Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have arrested a suspect in the death of a 22-year-old woman last weekend in Selkirk.

Police say officers responding to a report of a disturbance at a home early Sunday found the victim’s body.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, #rcmpmb have charged 25yo Landace Urbanovitch, from Selkirk, w/ 2nd Deg. Murder in relation to the death of a 22yo fem on July 4, 2021, in the City of Selkirk. He’s scheduled to appear in a Wpg courtroom later today. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 7, 2021

The woman’s name and the cause of death have not been released.

Police said Wednesday 25-year-old Landace Blair Urbanovitch had been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

