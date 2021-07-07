Menu

Canada

Over $1 million in damage to Haldimand County barn following fire: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 4:30 pm
Over $1 million in damage to Haldimand County barn following fire: OPP - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Investigators are reporting close to $1.4 million in damage was sustained by a large barn following a fire in Haldimand County on Tuesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say fire crews from three regions were called out to the property near Concession Road 9 Walpole just after 6 p.m.

“Attending firefighters arrived on scene and were met with a fully-engulfed structure fire at a farm outbuilding,” Const. Conrad Vitalis said in a release on Wednesday.

Read more: 13-year-old sent to hospital following near-drowning in Brant County

The blaze closed Concession Road 9 Walpole between County Line and Haldimand Road 55 through the overnight and morning.

OPP say the stretch of roadway is expected to be closed until Wednesday evening.

“The fire is deemed to be not suspicious and no injuries were reported,” said Vitalis.

 

