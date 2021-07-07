Over $1 million in damage to Haldimand County barn following fire: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are reporting close to $1.4 million in damage was sustained by a large barn following a fire in Haldimand County on Tuesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say fire crews from three regions were called out to the property near Concession Road 9 Walpole just after 6 p.m.

“Attending firefighters arrived on scene and were met with a fully-engulfed structure fire at a farm outbuilding,” Const. Conrad Vitalis said in a release on Wednesday.

The blaze closed Concession Road 9 Walpole between County Line and Haldimand Road 55 through the overnight and morning.

OPP say the stretch of roadway is expected to be closed until Wednesday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

“The fire is deemed to be not suspicious and no injuries were reported,” said Vitalis.

#HaldimandOPP at Concession Road 9 Walpole @HaldimandCounty where @HaldEmerg, @NorfolkCoFire and Six Nations Fire are fighting a large barn fire. The road is closed from County Line to Haldimand Road 55. Currently expected to be closed until late tomorrow. ^cv pic.twitter.com/c9wIstWi5p — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 7, 2021