Crime

Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving following crash in parking lot: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 3:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving following crash in parking lot' Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving following crash in parking lot
A Peterborough woman faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash in a parking lot on Wednesday morning.

A Peterborough woman is facing impaired driving and other charges following a crash in a parking lot on Wednesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to several 911 calls about a vehicle that had struck a light post in a parking lot on Bethune Street near King Street.

Crews found a pickup truck with a damaged front tire. Police say the driver showed signs of impairment.

Laura-Lynn Cowen, 30, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), operating a motor vehicle without insurance, driving a motor vehicle without a permit and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

Trending Stories

She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 3.

“Peterborough Police Service would like to thank the residents for calling 911,” police stated Wednesday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Warsaw, Ont., man charged with impaired driving following ATV crash: OPP' Warsaw, Ont., man charged with impaired driving following ATV crash: OPP
