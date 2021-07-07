Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold officially punches her ticket to Tokyo

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2021 2:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Boxing the patriarchy: Canadian athlete’s battle for Olympic bid post-pregnancy' Boxing the patriarchy: Canadian athlete’s battle for Olympic bid post-pregnancy
Boxing the patriarchy: Canadian athlete's battle for Olympic bid post-pregnancy – May 14, 2021

Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold has officially punched her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

Bujold was named to the Canadian boxing team on Wednesday, a week after she won her appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to compete at the Games.

Read more: Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold wins Olympic appeal in Court of Arbitration for Sport

The 11-time national flyweight champion was forced to appeal after her Olympic trials in Buenos Aires were cancelled earlier this year due to rising COVID-19 cases in Argentina.

Trending Stories

The International Olympic Committee’s Boxing Task Force determined athletes would earn berths based on rankings, but Bujold had missed the three events they decided to retroactively use for rankings because of her pregnancy.

Bujold lost an appeal to the IOC, leaving the CAS as her last chance for Tokyo.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Time running out on Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold’s Olympic hopes

The 33-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., made international headlines in her battle, and earned support from numerous high-profile people including retired tennis star Billie Jean King and former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis.

The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Coronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagIOC tagTokyo Olympics tagCanada Olympics tagCanada Olympic News tagKitchener boxer tagKitchener Olympian tagMandy Bujold Kitchener tagMandy Bujold Olympics tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers