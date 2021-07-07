Arthur, Ont. man transported to hospital after motorcycle collision in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after car and motorcycle collided in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to the scene of the collision at Bloomingdale Road and Stanley Avenue at around 2:35 p.m.

They say the investigation initially showed that the Honda car driven by a 40-year-old Kitchener man was making a left off of Bloomingdale Road when a Honda motorcycle, driven by a 62-year-old man from Arthur, tried to pass on the left.

The motorcyclist was taken to an out-of-region hospital transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was uninjured in the collision.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call 519-570-9777 extension 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.