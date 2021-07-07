Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Picton’s Crystal Palace broken into, vandalized, OPP say

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 1:12 pm
Police are asking for help to identify those who broke into Picton's Crystal Palace over the weekend. View image in full screen
Police are asking for help to identify those who broke into Picton's Crystal Palace over the weekend. Global News

The Crystal Palace in Picton, Ont., was broken into earlier this week, OPP say.

On Sunday morning, police say they received a report of a break and enter at the historic building on Main Street.

Police say that some windows and doors of the structure were smashed in order to gain entry.

OPP say there is nothing to steal inside the Crystal Palace at this time, so they are unclear on the motive of the break-in.

Prince Edward County OPP are asking for help from the public to identify those responsible. They ask anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersquinte.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Click to play video: 'Red paint splashed on Sir John A. MacDonald statue in Picton' Red paint splashed on Sir John A. MacDonald statue in Picton
Red paint splashed on Sir John A. MacDonald statue in Picton – Jul 2, 2020
