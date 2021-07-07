Picton’s Crystal Palace broken into, vandalized, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

The Crystal Palace in Picton, Ont., was broken into earlier this week, OPP say.

On Sunday morning, police say they received a report of a break and enter at the historic building on Main Street.

Police say that some windows and doors of the structure were smashed in order to gain entry.

View image in full screen Global News. Global News

OPP say there is nothing to steal inside the Crystal Palace at this time, so they are unclear on the motive of the break-in.

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Edward County OPP are asking for help from the public to identify those responsible. They ask anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersquinte.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

1:55 Red paint splashed on Sir John A. MacDonald statue in Picton Red paint splashed on Sir John A. MacDonald statue in Picton – Jul 2, 2020