Crime

2 teen boys charged after 13-year-old girl assaulted in Barrie schoolyard

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 1:50 pm
According to a police spokesperson, there was damage to the facility's windows and According to officers, two unknown teenage boys on black bicycles approached the girl at Emma King Elementary School at about 5 p.m. Monday. View image in full screen
According to a police spokesperson, there was damage to the facility's windows and According to officers, two unknown teenage boys on black bicycles approached the girl at Emma King Elementary School at about 5 p.m. Monday. Barrie Police

Two 14-year-old boys were charged with several criminal offences after a 13-year-old girl was assaulted while sitting on a hydro utility box in a schoolyard in Barrie, Ont., Monday afternoon.

According to police, two unknown teenage boys on black bicycles approached the girl at Emma King Elementary School at about 5 p.m. July 5.

After a brief interaction, one of the boys grabbed the girl by her arms and held her, while the second boy took out a knife, waved it around and assaulted the girl, police say. The girl was also kicked and sustained minor injuries, though she didn’t require hospitalization.

Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon said the assault was unprovoked.

The girl fled on foot from the two boys and ran across Cundles Road West through a catwalk that connects to Delaney Crescent, where she sought refuge at a friend’s house.

A short time later, police say the girl made her way home and officers were contacted.

On Tuesday afternoon, the two boys were identified, arrested and charged with five assault and weapon-related offences.

