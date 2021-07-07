Menu

Crime

Third suspect charged in January homicide at Wolseley house party

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 1:01 pm
A police car outside a home on Craig Street Jan. 28. View image in full screen
A police car outside a home on Craig Street Jan. 28. Michael Draven/Global News

A 19-year-old Winnipeg woman has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a January homicide that has already put two other suspects behind bars.

Police said Diedra Amiela Goodwin was arrested Tuesday and is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the Wolseley-area stabbing, along with two counts of robbery and two counts of forcible confinement.

Read more: Suspect in Craig Street homicide case faces second-degree murder charges

The incident took place on Jan. 28 at a party at a Craig Street home. At the time, police said the victim, Wendell John Boulanger, was one of three people robbed at the gathering, and that he was stabbed to death.

Goodwin joins Issa Pa Musa (second-degree murder) and Lana Delorraine Letandre (robbery) in facing charges related to the incident.

Police said they don’t believe the suspects and victim were known to each other.

Click to play video: 'One person in critical condition after “violent incident” in Wolseley: WPS' One person in critical condition after “violent incident” in Wolseley: WPS
One person in critical condition after “violent incident” in Wolseley: WPS – Jan 28, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagHomicide tagWinnipeg homicide tagcrime in winnipeg tagWinnipeg murder tagWinnipeg stabbing tagWolseley murder tag

