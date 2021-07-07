Third suspect charged in January homicide at Wolseley house party

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Winnipeg woman has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a January homicide that has already put two other suspects behind bars.

Police said Diedra Amiela Goodwin was arrested Tuesday and is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the Wolseley-area stabbing, along with two counts of robbery and two counts of forcible confinement.

The incident took place on Jan. 28 at a party at a Craig Street home. At the time, police said the victim, Wendell John Boulanger, was one of three people robbed at the gathering, and that he was stabbed to death.

Goodwin joins Issa Pa Musa (second-degree murder) and Lana Delorraine Letandre (robbery) in facing charges related to the incident.

Police said they don’t believe the suspects and victim were known to each other.

