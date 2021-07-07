Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Donald Trump launches lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter, Google

By Jill Colvin The Associated Press
Posted July 7, 2021 12:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Facebook extends Trump’s ban to 2023, adds new rules for politicians' Facebook extends Trump’s ban to 2023, adds new rules for politicians
WATCH: (June 4, 2021) Facebook extends Trump's ban to 2023, adds new rules for politicians – Jun 4, 2021

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is filing suits against three of the country’s biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs.

Trump said he was serving as lead plaintiff in the class-action suits, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies.

“We’re demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing and canceling that you know so well,” Trump said at a news conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.

Click to play video: '‘All Americans should be concerned,’ Trump Organization lawyer comments on charges against company CFO' ‘All Americans should be concerned,’ Trump Organization lawyer comments on charges against company CFO
‘All Americans should be concerned,’ Trump Organization lawyer comments on charges against company CFO

The suits were filed in U.S. District Court for Florida’s southern district.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. The companies cited concerns that he would incite further violence. Currently, he can no longer post on either platform.

Nonetheless, Trump has continued to spread lies about the 2020 election, baselessly claiming that he won, even though state and local election officials, his own attorney general and numerous judges, including some he appointed, have said there is no evidence of the mass voter fraud he alleges.

Read more: Facebook bans Donald Trump for 2 years over U.S. Capitol riot

Under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, internet companies are generally exempt from liability for the material that users post. The law, which provides a legal “safe harbor” for internet companies, also allows social media platforms to moderate their services by removing posts that, for instance, are obscene or violate the services’ own standards, so long as they are acting in “good faith.”

But Trump and other politicians have long argued that Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms have abused that protection and should lose their immunity _ or at least have to earn it by satisfying requirements set by the government.

Facebook, Google and Twitter all declined comment Wednesday.

Associated Press writer Matt O’Brien in Providence, Rhode Island contributed to this report.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Donald Trump tagTrump tagFacebook tagTwitter tagGoogle tagMark Zuckerberg tagJack Dorsey tagTrump lawsuit tagFacebook Lawsuit tagBig Tech Lawsuit tagTrump banned Facebook tagTrump sues Facebook tagTrump sues Twitter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers